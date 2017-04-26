Edinburgh local hero contenders unveiled in 2017 shortlist

They go above and beyond to help others in the Edinburgh community, often without the recognition they truly deserve.

But that’s all about to change as the Evening News is delighted to be able to announce the shortlist for this year’s Local Hero Awards.

David Gray has been shortlisted in the sporting achievement category. Picture: Greg Macvean

As we’re sure you’ll agree, they are an inspirational group of individuals, who have been whittled down from hundreds of entries to be named finalists across 13 categories.

This year’s winners will be announced in a glittering ceremony at The Assembly Rooms on Friday, May 12.

Evening News editor Euan McGrory, one of this year’s judging panel, said: “I always feel a little bit inadequate after judging all the entries for the Local Heroes. There are so many people living in Edinburgh who do such extraordinary things for others without looking for anything in return.

“So much of what they do goes unnoticed by almost everyone apart from those closest to them. That is why it is such a pleasure to be involved in an awards night which lets all these people know just how much we all think of them.

“With so many deserving entries sent in by our readers it was an incredibly tricky task deciding who would be our winners. All those who were nominated deserve recognition so everyone included in our shortlist should be very proud.”

Local Hero Awards 2017 shortlist:

999 Hero

Katie Hamilton

Katie dialled 999 after she spotted a friend’s brother was in the early stages of suffering a stroke, helping him get the treatment he needed as quickly as possible.

Donald Mcintosh

A registered BASIC nurse, Donald volunteers for the Scottish Ambulance Service while holding down a full-time job as an A&E nurse and volunteering for Edinburgh Street Assist.

Dave McEwan and Stephen Foster

Called to a mum-to-be who went into labour at 26 weeks, Dave and Stephen went “over and above” the call of duty to get her to hospital as quickly as possible and therefore helping save both their lives.

Bravery award

Jodie Craig

Nominated for her courage while living with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome, Jodie had to put aside her hopes of becoming a Scottish gymnast. But she remains positive and now works for the Scottish Ambulance Service to raise awareness of her condition.

Leon Highway

Brave Leon managed to quickly raise the alarm when his mum collapsed at home. He got a message through to his grandparents in Lanzarote, helping save her life in the process.

Aidan Lowrey

Born with proximal foetal femoral disorder, Aidan’s parents were told he would never walk but despite numerous operations, Aidan remains positive and is soon hoping to ride a bike for the very first time.

Carer of the year

Lorraine Allsopp

At the age of 13, Lorraine lost her mum, going on to care for her dad and three brothers. Once married, she also cared for her disabled son and later on her husband after he suffered a brain injury.

Duncan Pennycook

Duncan’s mum Dawn was diagnosed with MND when he was 14 and he put his life on hold to care for her until she sadly passed away in December 2016. Duncan, 17, has been described as “selfless”.

Iona Imrie

From a young age, Iona has helped care for her quadriplegic elder brother. She has also helped hold the family together when her father was diagnosed with an aggressive lymphoma, all the while juggling her university studies.

Child of achievement

Bailey Ireland

Bailey, five, was born with a rare disorder and is both visually and hearing impaired. Despite this, she takes regular hospital appointments in her stride and is in the top reading group in her class.

Cody McManus

Cody, eight, was the brains behind Cody’s Christmas Toy Box, with the idea being to fill a boxing ring with toys to give other less fortunate children at Christmas. His efforts brought in around £6000 in cash and another £6000 worth of donated toys.

Community champion

Robert Pearson

Robert is a tireless community activist in North Edinburgh, serving as chair of residents’ groups TRIM (Tenants and Residents in Muirhouse) and Friends of West Pilton.

Scott Glynn

Over the last four years Scott has raised over £179,000 for 29 different charities through his Walk With Scott initiative. He was recently diagnosed with liver cancer and needs a transplant but still plans to complete a 26-mile walk on May 13.

Carol Swan

As well as running a local foodbank, Carol also helps source baby items for young mothers who can’t afford them. She also runs school holiday activities.

David Storrie

David has been nominated after he decided to raise £500 to buy sleeping bags for Edinburgh’s homeless – he ended up bringing in £2000.

Contribution to local sport

Alan Grant

Alan founded Fisherrow Bootcamp in 2013 with a handful of members. Now he helps transform the lives of over 500 members.

Douglas Walker

Douglas has organised the annual Meadowbank Christmas badminton tournament for children for the past 30 years, having been involved in the event in each of the 46 years since Meadowbank opened.

Josh Hutchison

Josh is head coach of Leith Athletic and has been praised for his tireless work inspiring youngsters with a love of football.

Fundraiser or volunteer of the year

Pamela Neilson

Pamela started fundraising after losing her young son Kai to leukaemia in January 2016. She has been heavily involved in the creation of a room at the Sick Kids Hospital in memory of Kai and has also raised over £50,000 for charity.

Christine Johnston

Christine has been volunteering for Macmillan and CHAS (Children’s Hospice Association Scotland) for nearly five years and has helped both with vital fundraising events.

Keith Armour

Keith is the brains behind the Capital Sci-Fi Convention at Meadowbank Stadium. All profits from the event go to CHAS, with the 2017 event bringing in £75,150.

Health champion

Andrew Noble

Fitness instructor Andrew puts “his heart and soul into training his clients”. He recently hit the headlines for gifting a stranger with a new bike after it was stolen.

Danielle Lewis

Clubbercise instructor Danielle has been nominated for getting people fit in a fun way but also for supporting class members in all aspects of their lives.

Julie Nisbet

Julie started up Edinburgh’s first community-based Clubbercise classes around a year ago and is described as a “total inspiration”.

Inspirational young adult

Josh Manson

Josh, 17, lives and breathes wheelchair basketball. Josh has cerebral palsy and gives up his time to visit schools and get other young people with disability into sport.

Liam Garriock

Budding poet Liam has autism and is determined to pursue his passion for the written word. He sent his poetry to a leading US writer and received positive feedback.

Neighbour of the year

Lisa Fraser

Lisa helped her neighbour through tests for suspected cancer, as well as supporting her by helping with shopping and looking after her daughter.

Peter Walker

Peter lives in a housing complex of over 60 residents and regularly helps out with his neighbours’ odd jobs, such as gardening and DIY.

James Smith

Manager of McColls in Craigentinny, James goes the extra mile to help customers, for example buying shopping for those who are elderly or unwell.

School of the year

Brunstane Primary School

George Heriot’s School

Leith Academy

Sporting achievement

Rebecca Grieve

Edinburgh Academy student Rebecca enjoyed an under-13 title treble at this year’s Scottish Indoor Athletics Championships in Glasgow.

Callum Skinner

A track cyclist for Team GB in the 2016 Rio Olympics, Callum won a silver medal for the individual sprint and a gold in the track cycling team sprint event.

David Gray

Hibs captain David scored the winning goal in last year’s Scottish Cup final, securing the side’s first overall win in the competition for 114 years.

Jacob Fearnley

Jacob won all his matches to help Great Britain win the 2017 under-16 European Winter Tennis Cup.

Teacher of the year

Lorraine Hill

Lorraine teaches a class of six pupils with complex autism and adapts the curriculum to suit each pupil’s needs.

John Mowbray

A PE teacher at Craigour Park Primary School, John’s hard work means more than 85 per cent of pupils are involved in extra-curricular activity.

Darren Donnelly

Nominated for going the extra mile in his job as a learning support teacher at Ross High School.

Local hero

To be announced on the night.