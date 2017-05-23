Edinburgh lowers flags to half-mast in support of Manchester victims

The city has pledged solidarity to Manchester in the wake of an explosion which killed 22 people last night, including children.

The flags above the City Chambers have been lowered to half-mast following the blast which was caused by an improvised explosive device after an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester Arena.

Lord Provost Frank Ross, said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and loved ones of this horrific attack.

“It is particularly upsetting to learn that children are among the dead. Our hearts break for their families.

“In the wake of such terror, we have seen Manchester defy fear and hate and respond with courage and love. It has been truly moving to see citizens and the emergency services show such support for each other.

“The people of Edinburgh stand by their side. The flags flying above our City Chambers have been lowered to half-mast and we will observe a minute’s silence at our council meeting on Thursday as a mark of respect and solidarity.

“I will today be writing to Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester, to express my condolences on behalf of the people of Edinburgh.”

Armed police have been deployed at transport hubs and “crowded places” in Scotland following the Manchester attack including Edinburgh Airport. A spokesman said: “Police are more visible and they have upped both their armed and unarmed patrols.”

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland