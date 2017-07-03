Edinburgh man handed five year ban from owning animals

An Edinburgh man who failed to meet the needs of the cats he was responsible for has been given a five year ban from owning or keeping animals following a Scottish SPCA investigation.

Gary Wilson, 49, of Wardieburn Terrace, Edinburgh was sentenced at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday 29 June.

Wilson pled guilty to failing to take necessary steps to ensure the needs of his animals were met, particularly the need for a suitable environment.

Commenting on the investigation and court case, Scottish SPCA Inspector Alistair Adams said, “We’re delighted that the courts have dealt with this case and handed Wilson a ban.

“Whilst his cats were in an acceptable condition, the environment that he allowed them to live in was completely unacceptable.

“The Animal Health and Welfare Scotland Act 2006 includes the need for a suitable environment to be provided for animals, and as can clearly be seen from the pictures this wasn’t the case.

“We hope that Wilson gives serious consideration to his ability to care for animals in the future.”