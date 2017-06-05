Edinburgh mum behind teething necklaces nominated for awards

A company founded by an Edinburgh mum has been shortlisted for two awards for their baby and toddler products.

Edinburgh-based company Num Num Teething Jewellery, set up by Jen Downie, has been nominated in the Teething Jewellery and Baby Wearing Accessory categories of the 2017 Best Baby and Toddler Gear Awards (Mumii Awards).

The Mumii Awards are industry

Jen set up the business two years ago when she couldn’t find a neckless to wear when her daughter started teething.

Her designs are both fashion items and teethers for babies on the go or something for babies to play with when they are breastfeeding or being carried around.

The beads - made of food-grade sillicone (like dummies or bottle teats) - are fully tested and meet European safety standards.

Ideal for teething gums, they also have a breakaway clasp which safely separates when pulled and just as easily joins back together again.

All of the necklaces can also be safely washed and sterilised.

Jen said: “It’s fantastic to get shortlisted for two major awards in one of the UK’s most well-known competitions for this sector and against much larger companies.

“We have been working for the past year to increase our sales online as well as in outlets in Edinburgh and around the UK. It’s been going really well so hopefully this is another step on the road to growing the company in the future.

“Hopefully we can pick up one of the awards when they are announced and I hope the people of Edinburgh will support a local company when the vote for the consumer award opens to the public next month.”

The designs by Num Num Teething Jewellery can be bought online and three boutiques in the Capital; Pippin at Haymarket, Willow Boutique in Stockbridge and Maddie & Marks in Blackhall.

