Edinburgh named 10th most expensive city for fish suppers

Edinburgh has been named as one of the most expensive cities in the UK to buy a fish supper.

The results of the Fish and Chip Index 2017 - compiled using the top 25 domestic holiday destinations from the Great Britain Tourism Survey - ranked the Capital the tenth most expensive city to buy fish and chips, costing on average £6.35.

Glasgow was ranked as one of the cheapest places, setting you back £5.91.

Unsurprisingly, London was the most expensive surveyed with a visit to the chippy costing £8.90 for a medium portion of haddock and chips. The overall cheapest price was £5.19 in Blackpool.

250 independent fish and chip shops across Britain were surveyed in total between Monday 26th June and Thursday 6th July.