Edinburgh offers cheapest flights to Australia as Glasgow named most expensive

New figures have revealed that on average, it is cheaper to fly to Australia from Edinburgh than anywhere else in the UK.

Data from an Australia Trends report published from Flight Centre showed that Edinburgh was the cheapest location to fly from in the UK, with Glasgow being the most expensive departure point in the UK for an economy ticket.

On average, Edinburgh Airport was 22% cheaper to fly from to Australia despite the airports being just 47 miles apart.

According to data the average stay for trips to Australia had shortened and Londoners were the mostly likely to fly to the country.

Visitors from Edinburgh were the 7th most popular tourist with Glasgow being the third most popular region to travel to Australia.

