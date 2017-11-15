Edinburgh painter ‘filmed babysitter while he abused her’

A 22-year-old woman has told a jury that one of her dad’s workmates filmed himself abusing her when she babysat for him.

She claimed the abuse started when she was 10 and in primary 6 at school and continued until she told her head teacher in sixth year at secondary school.

Giving evidence at the High Court in Livingston, the woman alleged that Wes Nicholl repeatedly raped her while a video camera on a stand next to his bed recorded what he was doing. She said he ignored her protests and stripped her before taking nude photographs of her and abusing her.

Years later, she claimed, he regularly put money into her parents’ bank account “to keep his dirty little secret” in return for her sending him naked pictures of herself.

Nicholl, 50, from Leith, faces three historic charges of raping the woman and two charges of using lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and behaviour towards her when she was aged between 10 and 19. Nicholl, a painter and decorator, denies all of the allegations.