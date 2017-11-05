Edinburgh pedestrian dies after being hit by car on slip road

Have your say

A MAN has died after a road traffic collision on a slip road on the A1 near to Gladsmuir, East Lothian.

The crash, on the southbound carriageway, involved a VW beetle and pedestrian.

As a result of the collision the pedestrian, a 38-year-old man from Edinburgh was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

The road at the scene was closed for about four hours in order to allow for a full crash scene investigation to take place.

Sergeant Andy Gibb of the Roads Policing Unit at Dalkeith said: “We are appealing for witnesses to this collision and would ask anyone who may have been seen what happened to call us at Dalkeith on the 101 number, quoting PS-20171104-3396.”