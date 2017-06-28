Edinburgh plane in ‘close encounter with drone’

A plane at 18,000 ft was involved in a near miss with a suspected drone in February this year,

The passenger jet flying from Leeds to Edinburgh came within 200ft of a drone over County Durham according to an official report.

The Airbus A319, which can carry 156 people, was at 18,000ft flying when an object thought to be a drone came within 200ft.

According to the report from UK Airprox Board ‘The captain initially believed it was a military fast jet,’ after he reported the drone flew over the right engine of the plane.

The report said: ‘The aircraft passed at high speed, very quickly, only being in view for approximately two seconds.

‘It passed overhead, in-line with the right engine, estimated to be about 200ft above the aircraft.’ Last week the board revealed that a drone came within 3ft of another A319 as it came in to land at Liverpool John Lennon Airport on April 22.

A number of experts have expressed concerns over the soaring number of near-misses between drones and planes in the UK.