Edinburgh police seek missing man Darren Clark, 28

THE family of a missing Edinburgh man have launched a public appeal to find their relative.

Darren Clark, 28, was last seen around 10am on Monday, 24 April , within a Scotmid in Scotstoun Grove, South Queensferry.

He has not been heard from since and officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Darren is described as a white man with a slim build.

He is around 5ft 6” in height with blue eyes and a fair complexion. He has short brown hair, which is shaven at the sides and speaks with a Scottish accent. He was last seen wearing dark top and grey jogging bottoms.

A Facebook group has been set up by Darren’s family to raise awareness of the ongoing search efforts.

Darren’s sister Danielle Clark appealed on Facebook for anyone with information to come forward.

She said: “Seven days of searching for Darren has brought every emotion and thoughts to our heads. I have never felt so emotionally drained feeling every kind of emotion all at once.

“We are concerned for the wellbeing of Darren and frustrated that we know someone knows something.

“We won’t stop until Darren is found as we know this isn’t his usual behaviour to just go missing like this without any contact with his family.

“I will be posting daily and updating everyone until I get Darren found. If you have any information please contact police.”

Police Scotland are eager to trace Darren as soon as possible and believe he may have travelled to the Kirkintilloch area.

Those with information regarding Darren’s whereabouts are asked to contact officers at Craigmillar Police Station, quoting incident number 0481 of April 25.