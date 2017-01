Rail services between Edinburgh and Glasgow are facing disruption this evening after a person was hit by a train at Polmont.

British Transport Police confirmed they were called to the scene shortly after 5pm and that the line was currently closed.

Details as to injuries are not yet known.

Scotrail said its services have been disrupted as a result and that replacement buses have been put into operation.

Scotrail said on Twitter disruption is expected until at least 7.30pm.