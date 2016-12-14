Edinburgh’s 20mph mascot enjoys Christmas Day out

Edinburgh’s police have shared images of the Christmas Day Out enjoyed by the 20mph mascot The Reducer with the aim of raising awareness of the 20mph zones.

The Reducer in Edinburgh.

The Reducer was seen on the Double Carousel, drove a car on the Race-o-Rama, hid in the Christmas Tree Maze, chatted with officers at the Edinburgh Police Division Grotto, conquered his fear of heights on the Big Wheel and even paid a visit to the Ice Rink to make sure skaters were sticking to St Andrew Square’s 20mph limit.

The video of the Reducer’s Christmas Day Out was shared on the 20mph Edinburgh Facebook page.

Charlie Wood, Director of Edinburgh’s Christmas, said: “We are delighted to work with City of Edinburgh Council to raise awareness of the new 20mph limits in the city and are delighted that The Reducer had a fun day out visiting the Standard Life Ice Rink and Princes Street Gardens rides and attractions. Thankfully the Star Flyer, travelling at over 25mph isn’t in breach of the city’s airborne speed limits!”

Inspector David Robertson of Police Scotland said: We’re pleased to support the City of Edinburgh Council as they raise awareness of the 20mph zones, and will continue to work with them to educate people on the new limits.

“Pop along to Edinburgh Police’s Grotto in St Andrew Square where you can pick up some 20mph limit and festive freebies, as well as report a crime or get useful crime prevention advice over the festive period.”