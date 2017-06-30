Edinburgh’s Downton Abbey: Manor on edge of Capital up for sale

If you’re a fan of Downtown Abbey and aspire to the grandeur of the Crawley Family, then this home in Edinburgh may be the start of a regal life.

On the market with Rettie for offers over £4,500,000, Beechmount House is two storey, Category B listed, Italianate mansion house that boasts a range of original features, including marble fireplaces, rococo pillars, cornicing, a former ballroom, viewing tower and a grand, sweeping staircase – making it worth the king’s ransom asking price.

Built for Sir George Anderson, a former Treasurer of the Bank of Scotland in 1900 and designed by John Watson, former head of architecture at Edinburgh College of Art and assistant to Sir Robert Rowand Anderson – the brains behind the Scottish National Portrait Gallery in Queen Street.

The house sits in around 8 acres of private land that includes a Gate Lodge and Coach House, both with planning permission for alterations or extensions.

Situated near the Murrayfield area of Edinburgh, the property is about 4.5 miles from Edinburgh Airport and 1.5 miles from Edinburgh’s West End.

Beechmount House offers an excellent and unique opportunity for conversion into a large, stately family home, care home or apartments, subject to the necessary planning permissions.

Original features can be seen throughout, Rettie

The house has a varied history and many identities. Originally used as a private residence for until 1930, it became a convalescence home for the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and before reverting back to residential use as apartments.

Previous owners obtained planning permission in 1999 for alterations and to change the use of the house to form a boutique hotel.

The staff wings also have scope for development, and have been previously rented as private residences.