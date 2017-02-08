Edinburgh’s Gym of the Year 2017

We all know regular exercise is the surest path to longer, healthier and happier life.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

And whatever your fitness goals from Auquasize to Zumba, kickboxing to yoga, there’s a gym with a regime for you.

A sanctuary where you can switch off your phone, forget your worries and get your brain and body buzzing with positive energy.

So what makes the ideal gym?

Helpful, competent, qualified staff? Clean, modern and well-maintained equipment? Obviously reasonable prices and sensible payment plans. And of course not too far away if you are to go back.

So tell us wh’s fit for our final top ten/

To vote, post the coupon from our page in the newspaper stating the full name, address and voting number of your gym in Edinburgh.

Closing date for voting is 10am on Friday February 24.

Please note, no photocopies are allowed.

Our list of contenders for Gym of the Year 2017

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

001: Ainslie Park Leisure Centre, 92 Pilton Drive, Edinburgh

002: Anytime Fitness, Tanfield, Canonmills, Edinburgh

003: Aubigny Sports Centre, Mill Wynd, Haddington

004: Bannatynes, 89 Newcraighall Road, Edinburgh

005: Bannatynes, 43 Queen St, Edinburgh

006: Blast Boxing, 67 Pennywell Road, Edinburgh

007: Bobs Garage, Unit 27 Stewartfield Ind, Edinburgh

008: Craiglockhart Leisure & Tennis Centre, 177 Colinton Road, Edinburgh

009: Craigswood Sports Centre, Craigswood, Livingston

010: Curves, 90 Corbiehill Crescent, Edinburgh

011: Dalry Swim Centre, 25-29 Caledonian Crescent, Edinburgh

012: Danderhall Leisure Centre, Newton Church Road, Danderhall

013: David Lloyd Club, Newhaven Place, Edinburgh

014: Drumbrae Leisure Centre, 30 Drumbrae Terrace, Edinburgh,

015: Dunbar Leisure, Castlepark, Dunbar

016: Energize Health & Ftness, 3 Lochside Place, Edinburgh

017: Fitness Chicks Ltd, 1 Porters Walk, Edinburgh

018: Glenogle Swim Centre, Glenogle Road, Edinburgh

019: Gorebridge Leisure Centre, Hunterfield Road, Gorebridge

020: Gracemount Leisure Centre, 22 Gracemount Drive, Edinburgh,

021: Hanuman Thai Boxing, 10 Stewartfield, Edinburgh

022: Holyrood Boxing Gym, 146 Duddingston Road West, Edinburgh

023: Jack Kane Sports Centre, 208 Niddrie Mains Road, Edinburgh,

024: Kirkliston Leisure Centre, Kirklands Park Street, Edinburgh,

025: Leith Victoria AAC, 28 Academy Street, Edinburgh

026: Leith Victoria Swim Centre, Junction Place, Edinburgh,

027: Loanhead Leisure Centre, George Avenue, Loanhead

028: Loch Centre, Well Wynd, Tranent

029: Mayfield Leisure Centre, 10 Mayfield Place, Mayfield

029: Meadowbank Sports Centre, London Road, Edinburgh

030: Meadowmill Sports Centre, off the B1361 by Tranent, Tranent

031: Meggetland Sports Complex, Edinburgh

032: Mercat Gait Centre, Preston Road, Prestonpans

032: Musselburgh Sports Centre,Newbigging, Musselburgh

033:Newtongrange Leisure Centre, 115 Main Street, Newtongrange

034: North Berwick Sports Centre, Grange Road, North Berwick

035: Nuffield Health, Fountain Park, Edinburgh

036: Nuffield Health, Omni Centre Greenside Place, Edinburgh

037: Penicuik Leisure Centre, 39A Carlops Road, Penicuik

038: Portobello Swim Centre, 57 The Promenade Edinburgh

039: Pure Gym, Waterfront Broadway, Edinburgh

040: Pure Gym, 15 Lauriston Place, Edinburgh

041: Pure Gym, 1-7 Conference Square, Edinburgh

042: Pure Gym, 2nd Floor Ocean Terminal, Edinburgh

043: Pure Gym Edinburgh West, 600 Gorgie Road, Edinburgh

044: Quay Fitness Club, 131 New Street, Musselburgh

045: Royal Commonwealth Pool, Dalkeith Road, Edinburgh

046: Spartan Gym, 109 Restalrig Rd, Edinburgh

047: Tenchi Martial Arts Centre, 21 Arthur St, Edinburgh

048: The Edinburgh Boxing Academy, 13 West Harbour Rd, Edinburgh

049: The Gym, 2-4 Waterloo Place, Edinburgh

050: The Lasswade Centre, 9 Eskdale Drive, Lasswade

051: Warrender Swim Centre, 55 Thirlestane Rd, Edinburgh