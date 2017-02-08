Edinburgh’s Gym of the Year 2017

We all know regular exercise is the surest path to longer, healthier and happier life.
And whatever your fitness goals from Auquasize to Zumba, kickboxing to yoga, there’s a gym with a regime for you.
A sanctuary where you can switch off your phone, forget your worries and get your brain and body buzzing with positive energy.
So what makes the ideal gym?
Helpful, competent, qualified staff? Clean, modern and well-maintained equipment? Obviously reasonable prices and sensible payment plans. And of course not too far away if you are to go back.
So tell us wh’s fit for our final top ten/
To vote, post the coupon from our page in the newspaper stating the full name, address and voting number of your gym in Edinburgh.
Closing date for voting is 10am on Friday February 24.
Please note, no photocopies are allowed.
Our list of contenders for Gym of the Year 2017
001: Ainslie Park Leisure Centre, 92 Pilton Drive, Edinburgh
002: Anytime Fitness, Tanfield, Canonmills, Edinburgh
003: Aubigny Sports Centre, Mill Wynd, Haddington
004: Bannatynes, 89 Newcraighall Road, Edinburgh
005: Bannatynes, 43 Queen St, Edinburgh
006: Blast Boxing, 67 Pennywell Road, Edinburgh
007: Bobs Garage, Unit 27 Stewartfield Ind, Edinburgh
008: Craiglockhart Leisure & Tennis Centre, 177 Colinton Road, Edinburgh
009: Craigswood Sports Centre, Craigswood, Livingston
010: Curves, 90 Corbiehill Crescent, Edinburgh
011: Dalry Swim Centre, 25-29 Caledonian Crescent, Edinburgh
012: Danderhall Leisure Centre, Newton Church Road, Danderhall
013: David Lloyd Club, Newhaven Place, Edinburgh
014: Drumbrae Leisure Centre, 30 Drumbrae Terrace, Edinburgh,
015: Dunbar Leisure, Castlepark, Dunbar
016: Energize Health & Ftness, 3 Lochside Place, Edinburgh
017: Fitness Chicks Ltd, 1 Porters Walk, Edinburgh
018: Glenogle Swim Centre, Glenogle Road, Edinburgh
019: Gorebridge Leisure Centre, Hunterfield Road, Gorebridge
020: Gracemount Leisure Centre, 22 Gracemount Drive, Edinburgh,
021: Hanuman Thai Boxing, 10 Stewartfield, Edinburgh
022: Holyrood Boxing Gym, 146 Duddingston Road West, Edinburgh
023: Jack Kane Sports Centre, 208 Niddrie Mains Road, Edinburgh,
024: Kirkliston Leisure Centre, Kirklands Park Street, Edinburgh,
025: Leith Victoria AAC, 28 Academy Street, Edinburgh
026: Leith Victoria Swim Centre, Junction Place, Edinburgh,
027: Loanhead Leisure Centre, George Avenue, Loanhead
028: Loch Centre, Well Wynd, Tranent
029: Mayfield Leisure Centre, 10 Mayfield Place, Mayfield
029: Meadowbank Sports Centre, London Road, Edinburgh
030: Meadowmill Sports Centre, off the B1361 by Tranent, Tranent
031: Meggetland Sports Complex, Edinburgh
032: Mercat Gait Centre, Preston Road, Prestonpans
032: Musselburgh Sports Centre,Newbigging, Musselburgh
033:Newtongrange Leisure Centre, 115 Main Street, Newtongrange
034: North Berwick Sports Centre, Grange Road, North Berwick
035: Nuffield Health, Fountain Park, Edinburgh
036: Nuffield Health, Omni Centre Greenside Place, Edinburgh
037: Penicuik Leisure Centre, 39A Carlops Road, Penicuik
038: Portobello Swim Centre, 57 The Promenade Edinburgh
039: Pure Gym, Waterfront Broadway, Edinburgh
040: Pure Gym, 15 Lauriston Place, Edinburgh
041: Pure Gym, 1-7 Conference Square, Edinburgh
042: Pure Gym, 2nd Floor Ocean Terminal, Edinburgh
043: Pure Gym Edinburgh West, 600 Gorgie Road, Edinburgh
044: Quay Fitness Club, 131 New Street, Musselburgh
045: Royal Commonwealth Pool, Dalkeith Road, Edinburgh
046: Spartan Gym, 109 Restalrig Rd, Edinburgh
047: Tenchi Martial Arts Centre, 21 Arthur St, Edinburgh
048: The Edinburgh Boxing Academy, 13 West Harbour Rd, Edinburgh
049: The Gym, 2-4 Waterloo Place, Edinburgh
050: The Lasswade Centre, 9 Eskdale Drive, Lasswade
051: Warrender Swim Centre, 55 Thirlestane Rd, Edinburgh