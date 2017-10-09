Edinburgh’s new pop-up horror bar at abandoned medical facility

Horror fans are in for a treat (and a few tricks) this Halloween at Edinburgh‘s newest pop-up bar.

Black Market Barracks – which offers terrifying immersive tour experiences as well as serving cocktails – invites visitors to discover their own ‘Private Hell’.

Explore an abandoned medical facility Open until the end of the end of October on Market Street, the colourful backstory of Black Market Barracks is that the building is a disused military medical facility which has been abandoned for years – ever since ‘the incident’.

Supposedly, an injured soldier was attacked by a gruesome virus which turned its host into a member of the undead.

Escape from the undead The tours – which last approximately 20 minutes – take visitors through a maze of disused rooms, recreating the experiences of the (fictional) former patients.

Expect gore, jump scares and plenty of undead soldiers wandering the halls, in an alternative world where Private Hell is in charge.

Make it through the facility undetected by the ghost and ghouls, and you’ll be rewarded with a drink in the pop-up bar.

Guests can enjoy a wide range of drinks and spirits (both the liquid and otherworldly varieties) in the safe haven of the horror-themed bar.

The minds behind the pop-up, W19 Events, hope to bring a uniquely spooky experience to Edinburgh ahead of Halloween.

“People have a perverse love of being scared,” explain the creators. “They deliberately attend events designed to frighten, or watch horror movies that jangle the nerves and terrify.”

The team hope that the pop-up event will give people the same thrill they get when watching a horror film – but magnified, as they’ll be immersed right in the heart of the action.

Black Market Barracks is open daily between 11am and 1am until Tuesday 31 October , with tours running every 20 minutes until 11pm.

The pop-up will culminate in an extra-spooky Halloween party on the 31st, where there will be a special prize draw. For more information, and to book tickets, visit the Black Market Barracks website – www.privatehell.co.uk