Edinburgh’s wizarding fans in for a treat as Harry Potter shop opens

A NEW shop dedicated to all things Harry Potter is set to delight fans in the capital as it opens in the city’s Old Town.

Named after a famous alley in the wizarding world, Diagon House, has opened at 40 Victoria Street.

Potter fans queued in droves to get in. Picture: Diagon House Facebook

The cobbled street where the new shop can be found is thought to have served as inspiration for the popular area for shopping for wizards in the franchise and it would seem to be the perfect place for a Harry Potter themed emporium.

Serving as a outlet for all things Potterverse, the Diagon House is filled to the brim with prop replicas from the films, themed gifts, magic merchandise and souvenirs.

The team behind the new venture say there are also plenty of locations which served as inspiration for JK Rowling close by, including the Museum on the Mound, the former bank which supposedly inspired Gringotts.

Announcing the new shop on Facebook, the family behind the new venture wrote: “As Purveyors of all Things Potter our mission is to amuse and delight you with a genuinely unique assortment of Officially Licensed Harry Potter merchandise alongside our award Museum Context collection of gifts, souvenirs and home accessories that will let help you recreate the magical, beautiful look and feel of the films!

“As a local business, independently owned and family operated we are determined to offer visitors and local residents alike an authentic Harry Potter experience that celebrates J K Rowling’s wonderful legacy in a way that we hope she would approve - why not come and visit and let us know how we are doing?”

The store has a section for everything from wands to Quidditch paraphernalia (there’s even a Nimbus 2001), as well as fantastic stuffed toy creatures (including a few Hedwigs) and house scarfs, and there’s also a second shop on Cockburn street opening too.

Posting on their Facebook page, the Diagon House team thanked those who came to the store’s opening, saying: “Massive thanks to all the fabulous Muggles who are waiting patiently in the sun and showers today to visit our shop at 40 Victoria Street today - the reward that awaits is a Tardis like shop built in 1840 that will wisk [SIC] you away into the magical ✨world of Harry Potter” ⚡️