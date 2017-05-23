Edinburgh school evacuated after plaster falls from ceiling

A primary school in Edinburgh was evacuated after a section of plaster fell from the ceiling on to a member of staff.

The incident happened at St Mary’s Primary School in East London Road earlier today (Tuesday).

It is understood a piece of plaster from a cornice fell on to a teacher’s head, who was unhurt by the incident.

Pupils were then evacuated while safety checks were carried out.

Read more: Manchester Arena attack: Edinburgh Castle to be lit up white

A council spokesman said: “There was a minor incident earlier today at St Mary’s RC Primary School where some plaster became dislodged from a stairwell ceiling.

“Nobody was injured, however as a precaution, the school was evacuated and lessons were held outdoors to allow property staff to complete an inspection and carry out remedial action as necessary.”