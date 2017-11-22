Edinburgh sex offender preyed on other inmates in prison

Have your say

AN EDINBURGH sex offender, who preyed on other inmates in prison, was jailed for more than nine years today

Steven McGarry subjected one prisoner to a rape ordeal and assaulted another sleeping convict and carried out sex acts in front of others.

McGarry ,43, committed a string of offences against men at Saughton prison and Glenochil prison in Clackmannanshire between 2012 and 2015.

A judge told McGarry at the High Court in Edinburgh: “Given your criminal record a lengthy custodial sentence is inevitable.”

He jailed McGarry, a prisoner in Edinburgh, for a total of nine years and three months.

McGarry committed his first sex offence in prison in the summer of 2012.

when he made indecent remarks to a man and stripped naked and carried out a sex act on himself at Glenochil.

He carried out similar crimes against other prisoners at Saughton but in July 2015 he forced another inmate to carry out a sex act on him and orally raped the man.

During the same month he indecently assaulted a sleeping man and put his hand inside his underwear and molested him.

Defence counsel David Nicholson said McGarry had received an 11 year sentence in 2005 and had been released and then recalled to prison and served the whole of the term.

He said it was clear from a background report that McGarry had “to a large extent become institutionalised”.

McGarry was convicted of a total of 13 sexual offences committed inside the prison system against seven victims and also failed to turn up for a High Court appearance in May this year.