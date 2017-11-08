Edinburgh ‘snubbed’ in Greggs pastie giveaway

Scotland’s Capital has been snubbed from a festive giveaway by Greggs.

High street baker Greggs is giving away 1,200 pasties in a number of stores across the UK as part of a mass promotion for their seasonal pastie.

Despite cities in Scotland being included such as Glasgow, Aberdeen and other cities across the UK, Edinburgh is not being included in the give away.

Shoppers in Buchanan Street in Glasgow and Union Street in Aberdeen will be given freebies but Edinburgh locals will need to wait until tomorrow to try the new Festive Bake.

The chicken breast, sage and onion stuffing and sweetcure bacon pastie will be on sale in the Capital tomorrow for £1.50.

12 cities are part of the Greggs giveaway.