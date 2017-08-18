Edinburgh stands with Spain after Barcelona attack

The Spanish flag was flying at half mast over the city yesterday as the Capital showed its solidarity with Spain in the wake of the terrorist attacks.

The Lord Provost, Rt Hon Frank Ross, led tributes to those who died as he condemned the “horrific attack”.

“On behalf of all of the people of Edinburgh, I send our heartfelt condolences to all those affected by this horrifying attack in Barcelona and events in Cambrils,” he said.

“This is the type of incident that we have become depressingly accustomed to.

“I will be formally sending a letter of sympathy to the Mayor of Barcelona and the Spanish Consul General but words can hardly do justice in the wake of such a horrific attack on innocent people.

“Our thoughts are with the victims, their loved ones and the people of Barcelona and our praises go to the brave responders from the emergency services.

“The flags flying above the Edinburgh City Chambers have been lowered to half-mast as a mark of respect and support for all those affected.”

Security barriers have been erected across parts of Edinburgh amid concern festival goers could be targeted by terrorists, although police said there was “no specific intelligence” to suggest this year’s events were at risk.

Meanwhile floral tributes and notes of support had begun to be laid outside the Spanish Consulate on North Castle Street, where the Spanish flag had also been lowered in a mark of respect.

Of those who had gathered to demonstrate Edinburgh’s solidarity were Craigmount High pupils Heather Quinn and Nikita Romanovs.

The pair were so moved by the events in Spain that they bought flowers and candles to lay at the door of the Spanish Consulate.

Heather, who is from Pamplona and has family living in Spain, was heartbroken by the events in Barcelona and Cambrils.

“You never expect these things to happen anywhere but it’s more of a shock when it’s where you’ve grown up,” she said.

“Half my family still live there. It’s a worrying time, families in Spain tend to spread out and there may be some who have been affected.”

Heather has spent her summers in Cambrils since she was four and was shocked when events unfolded in the Catalonian coastal town.

“I was walking home from school and a news notification came up on my phone – I ran home and my family and I watched it unfold.

“When I saw it was Cambrils it was even more real, I felt very shaky.”

Her friend Nikita said: “A lot of them were tourists going there to have the summer of their lives. It’s very sad. They’re trying to frighten people and it’s shocking.”