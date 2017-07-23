Edinburgh teenager Archie Goodburn chosen as Team GB flagbearer

An Edinburgh swimmer has been selected as Team GB flagbearer at the European Youth Olympic Festival.

16-year-old Archie Goodburn will lead the team out at the 16,000 capacity ETO Stadium in Hungary.

Goodburn has been prolific across various disciplines in recent times, winning U15 silver in the 400m individual medley and bronze in the 100m breaststroke at the 2016 British Championships.

The ambitious youngster has always targeted the Olympics, saying that “if he wasn’t a swimmer, he’d have been a sailor” having been successful as a junior.

He said: “It was a complete surprise but a really good surprise obviously. I think it’s going to be a great experience and something that I’ll never forget. When we were driving in yesterday we saw them practicing for tonight in the stadium and I just started thinking about it and what an amazing experience it will be to lead out the team and holding the Union flag.”

Team GB Chef de Mission Paul Ford said: “By being selected to represent Team GB in Győr these athletes have already demonstrated their class and it gives me great pleasure, along with the Team Leaders to have selected Archie to be flagbearer. It is a moment that he and his fellow teammates should cherish before turning their attention to competition and the experience of competing in a multi-sport environment for the first time.”

Team GB’s 50-person squad will be competing in six out of the 10 sports across the six days of competition – canoe sprint, cycling, gymnastics, judo, swimming and tennis.

With a strong history of success in the competition Team GB will be hoping to attain medals during the Festival but vitally, also providing the young athletes with their first experience of a multi-sport environment.

The athletes will be hoping to replicate the successes of Rebecca Adlington, Nile Wilson and Sally Conway, who all competed at EYOFs before representing Team GB at summer Olympic Games over the last ten years. These are just three from over 50 athletes who have competed at EYOFs and then senior Olympic Games, highlighting the value of the competition.