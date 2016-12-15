Edinburgh to consider use of ‘quiet fireworks’ in Hogmanay 2017

Edinburgh councillors are to consider silent pyrotechnics for Hogmanay 2017 to reduce the noise from the annual fireworks display.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

Council silent fireworks be used?

The announcement of a commission on the use of silent fireworks comes following a call from oanna Mowat who said it was a constant complaint from residents who said the capital had become a “tourist city”.

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay is considered to be one of the signature events of the city, however, a commission is being held to analyse if noise could be reduced.

Joanna Mowat, a Conservative councillor said: “I am delighted that my motion calling for a report into the impact of fireworks on the residents, pets and buildings and the city has been accepted and a report will be brought forward early next year.

“This is an opportunity to look carefully at this issue and investigate whether new technology can reduce the noise but keep the spectacle which could make life a little quieter for residents of the city protecting the high level of amenity for residents of Edinburgh.”

The commission from the Council aims to analyse the impact from regular fireworks on the residents living close to the launch sites amid concerns that the increasing scale of such actions may be having adverse impacts. The council will aim to produce a report in two months to investigate the Hogmanay celebrations and the following aspects of

1. What impact the noise of the bangs has on the health and wellbeing of people and animals;

2. What damage may be caused to property from the vibrations from the large pyrotechnic displays;

3. What other options are available for keeping the spectacle but reducing the impact such as silent fireworks.