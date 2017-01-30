Edinburgh to host Scotland’s first global craft beer gathering

Edinburgh is set to host Scotland’s first global craft beer gathering.

Over thirty internationally renowned brewers will fly in from around the world to participate in Edinburgh Craft Beer Festival; kicking off on the May bank holiday weekend, Friday 26th May - Sunday 28th at The Biscuit Factory in Leith.

Among them are Lervig, Firestone Walker, Dugges, Beerlbiotek, Pohjala and Yeastie Boys.

For many of the participating brewers, it will be first time they have touched down on Scottish soil where they will exhibit their beers to a festival audience of 3,000 people.

Completing the line-up, is an all-star selection of Scottish and English craft breweries, including from England, Beavertown, Kernel, Thornbridge, Magic Rock, and Northern Monk. From Scotland Tempest, BrewDog, Pilot, and Fallen will be showcasing their beers.

Up to 200 beers will be available to try including new-to-market brews, cult classics and festival specials.

Tickets are priced at £38.50 (plus booking fee) and includes entry to the festival, souvenir glass and unlimited 100ml tasters of beer.

A Scottish street food offering curated by popular Edinburgh night market – The Pitt – and headline DJ sets from big name artists will also feature.

Speaking of the launch announcement, Edinburgh Craft Beer Festival organiser Greg Wells said:

“We are beyond excited to be counting down to the first Edinburgh Craft Beer Festival.

“Up until now, craft beer festivals in Scotland have focused on local or up-and-coming talent. What we’re seeking to do at Edinburgh Craft Beer Festival is bring together the best of beer, full stop.

“Our hand-picked line-up will see superstar craft brewers from Sweden, New Zealand, America, Norway and even England pour their beers in Scotland for the very first time. Needless to say, this is not a beer festival to miss.”

Tickets for Edinburgh Craft Beer Festival are available now: http://www.edinburghcraftbeerfestival.co.uk