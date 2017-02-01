Edinburgh to host X Factor auditions this month

Talented Edinburgh artists and singers will be given the chance to audition for the X Factor when auditions come to the Capital this month.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

Dermot OLeary, presenter of The X Factor

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

Auditions for the singing contest will take place on February 17 at Waverley Mall lower level between 10am-6pm as the search for the next superstar lands at the Capital.

No registration is required, however participants are advised to arrive at the Mall early to secure a slot as the Mobile Auditions are on a first come, first serve basis.

Upon a successful audition contestants will be given the chance to audition in front of the X Factor judges in the summer.

Applicants to the process must be 16 or over to audition and it’s essential that they are accompanied by a parent or guardian if under the age of 18.

Contestants must bring photo ID and anybody wishing to audition who is in full-time education must attend after 4:30pm.