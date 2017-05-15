Edinburgh Tories approach Labour over three-way coalition

EDINBURGH Conservatives have approached Labour over a proposed coalition in an effort to break the deadlock at City Chambers.

An email is understood to have been sent to Labour councillors stating a number of “initial policy statements” which the Tories hope could lead to a three-way coalition between the Conservatives, Labour and possibly the Lib Dems.

Former-councillor Lesley Hinds and Councillor Adam McVey. Picture' Greg Macvean

In a draft leaked to the News, the party names a raft of policies it would be willing to discuss with Labour, including a pledge to keep Lothian Buses and the trams under public ownership.

It states: “These initial policy statements would form the basis of discussion and negotiation between parties to draw up a potential coalition agreement.

“Any agreement would necessarily have to bring together three parties to govern from the centre to provide a stable administration which could deliver improved services for the people of Edinburgh.”

A Conservative source told the News the email was aimed at ensuring all Labour councillors knew what proposals were on the table, saying they were “optimistic” a way forward could be found if Labour were prepared to consider a deal.

They added that the Tories felt all parties agreed enough on day-to-day issues to make such a coalition feasible.

It comes as a coalition deal reached between the SNP, with 19 seats, and Labour, who have 12, awaits approval by Labour’s Scottish executive committee.

SNP group leader Adam McVey poured cold water on the Tories’ suggestion, calling it a “desperate bid for power”.

He said it would be a deal “that avoids dealing with the big issues because there is no agreement between the parties on how to move forward is not a deal in the best interests of Edinburgh”.

Cllr McVey added: “Labour are not daft. They know this is an attempt to get the Tory agenda of privatising local services through by the back door, using an independence bogeyman as the only rationale for a flimsy coalition that will take our city in the wrong direction.

“The SNP’s manifesto is broadly aligned with the progressive majority in the council chamber. We are working with all parties who share our vision to make sure the Capital has an administration which always puts Edinburgh’s interests first.”

The Tories, who have 18 seats, have already made the case for a “pan-unionist” coalition – involving themselves, Labour and the Lib Dems – but it is understood Labour has already privately ruled this out.

Key issues for the Lib Dems in any future negotiations are thought to involve investment in education and the expansion of mental health services. A source said: “If there is a serious proposal on the table we are happy to have a conversation about it but at the moment we haven’t been presented with anything serious.”

