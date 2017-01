A TOURIST tax in the Capital could be in place in just over a year, the council leader has said.

City leaders expect a final decision in March on their plans for a £2 billion City Deal from the UK and Scottish Governments.

As part of the council’s proposal, it has asked for the power to introduce a levy for visitors – thought most likely to be charged through hotel bills.

If successful, the tax could be introduced at the earliest in spring next year, council leader Andrew Burns said.