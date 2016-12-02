Edinburgh train services face disruption due to incident

Services between Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow face disruption following an incident between Carnoustie and Broughty Ferry.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

It has been reported by Scotrail that a person was hit by a train between Carnoustie and Broughty Ferry.

Trains from Edinburgh to Aberdeen are terminating at Dundee with Aberdeen to Edinburgh services starting at the Dundee. ALternative transport has been arranged between the stations.

Other trains have also been affected.

The disruption on the service is expected to continue until at least 12.