Edinburgh Tram enquiry has already cost £6.1 million

Have your say

THE inquiry into what went wrong with Edinburgh’s tram project has already cost £6.1 million - before evidence sessions have even started.

The Scottish Government confirmed the bill as the inquiry, headed by Lord Hardie, prepares to start public hearings next week.

Former First Minister Alex Salmond announced the inquiry in 2014, promising it would be “swift and thorough”.

READ MORE: Leith Walk to be one lane during tram extension

Lord Hardie and his team have been identifying, retrieving and reviewing more than six million documents.

Former council leaders Donald Anderson, Ewan Aitken and Jenny Dawe are among the first witnesses due to appear in front of the inquiry next week.

READ MORE: Ex-Edinburgh Council bosses to give evidence to tram inquiry

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Although Ministers have no role in the day-to-day running of this inquiry, they want it to be efficient, cost effective and deliver clear recommendations for the planning and construction of any future major tram and light rail projects of a similar nature.”

Transport Scotland has agreed to continue to fund the costs of the Tram Inquiry until it is completed.