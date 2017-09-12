Edinburgh Tram Inquiry: ‘Concerns were raised over financial risks’

The council’s former tram co-ordinator has said he was concerned over the financial risks that could come with signing the controversial project’s contract.

Duncan Fraser was speaking at the Edinburgh trams inquiry, which today entered its second week.

Mr Fraser, who was employed by the council as tram co-ordinator from June 2007 to September 2009, added he did not feel officials had a proper understanding of the type of contract being used, or the financial risks it could bring with it.

He explained his desire had been for independent analysis of the business case before the project was given the go-ahead.

Mr Fraser also spoke of his disappointment when Transport Scotland was withdrawn from the project following the 2007 election.

He said: “I must admit that I was disappointed that their contribution to such an important project was being withdrawn.

“I did feel we were losing a very helpful knowledge and experience that would have helped us towards the completion of the tram.”

Mr Fraser will continue giving evidence at Waverley Gate this afternoon.