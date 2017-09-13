Edinburgh Tram Inquiry: Financial warnings ‘fell on deaf ears’

A COUNCIL accountant has told Edinburgh’s tram inquiry of her frustration that financial concerns she raised with the project’s board were not properly addressed.

Rebecca Andrew said the board felt weighted towards TIE officials, with council officers lacking the support and knowledge to properly challenge what the arm’s length organisation was saying.

Ms Andrew, principal accountant for capital and major projects at the council, appeared before Lord Hardie to give evidence as the inquiry moves through its second week.

Describing the trams project, she said: “It was a very large contract.

READ MORE: Edinburgh Tram Inquiry: ‘Concerns were raised over financial risks’

“We were trying to assess the risk that we could contain these costs within the budget. As the project progressed more and more things seemed to be going wrong.”

Ms Andrew went on to say that when she did raise concerns with the board, she did not feel anything had been done to address them.

“I would raise issues one month and then you would receive next month’s papers and nothing seemed to have changed,” she said.

On the board meetings themselves, she said: “There was so much information being produced by TIE and the board had a lot of TIE advisors.

“I didn’t feel that the council officers had the support or the knowledge to challenge what TIE was saying.”

When questioned over whether she felt the board was “quite TIE-centric”, Ms Andrew responded: “Yes, that was my feeling.”

Ms Andrew also spoke to the inquiry about the council’s desire to bring in independent experts to carry out a thorough review of the project’s potential financial risks.

But she said this was met with resistance from TIE, saying: “I don’t think they were happy that we were wanting to appoint external advisors, or at least separately from ones they would have recommended that we went with.”

When questioned, Ms Andrew said she felt TIE was concerned having such advisors would “distract” their team from its work to meet the business case deadlines.

The inquiry was read an email from Matthew Crosse, TIE project director, to Steven Bell, a fellow TIE official, suggesting the request was an “insurance policy”.

The email, dated September 19, 2007, read: “Agree. But this will be their insurance policy (butt cover) for the future if the project overspends.”

Ms Andrew responded she felt the message was “a very inappropriate email for somebody in that position to be sending”.

It follows concerns outlined in Ms Andrew’s written submission over what she felt was TIE’s “lack of transparency and co-operation with council offers”.

Ms Andrew says in her statement that this concern dated back to work on the congestion charging project and continued throughout her work on the tram project.

She said: “There was not a systematic or proactive way for sharing important information with council officers.

“Officers would pick up partial information from board papers or conversations with TIE staff and then ask follow-up questions.

“If difficult or awkward questions were being asked, senior TIE/TEL staff would complain to council senior management.

“I experienced this personally when after attending a meeting of the TPB [Tram Project Board], Donald McGougan was approached and I was requested not to attend future meetings.

“As experienced and highly paid experts, it felt as if TIE did not understand that council officers had a duty to question them to ensure that the council’s interests were being protected.”