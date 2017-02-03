Edinburgh tram service to resume following service suspension

Edinburgh trams are to resume services after a technical issue that affected tram operation across the city.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

It is understood that an issue was found when carrying out maintenance on the trams with services being suspended since the early hours of this morning.

According to Edinburgh Trams, the problem related to a technical issue with one of the service vehicles, however the maintenance vehicle has since been removed and services will once again resume.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland