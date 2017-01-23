Edinburgh trams ‘continuing to perform ahead of expectations’

Figures released today have shown that Edinburgh’s trams are performing ahead of expectations

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

The figures show that half a million more passenger journeys were made on the network last year, a year on year growth of 10%.

Total passenger journeys for 2016 stood at 5.6 million journeys and General Manager, Lea Harrison said: “We are continuing to perform way ahead of our business model targets and we’re absolutely delighted to be able to demonstrate that both the people of Edinburgh and visitors to the city are using our services in such significant numbers.

“The tram has now firmly established itself as a major part of the city’s public transport infrastructure and, as we continue to make service improvements we hope to attract even more customers in the future.”

To further improve the service a new enhanced service pattern was introduced at the start of 2017 with trams now running from every 7 minutes throughout the day, including weekends.

Mr Harrison added: “Our customers want more services, more often, so we’re now running extra trams. It is further evidence of the rapid progress the system has made since its launch at the end of May 2014.”​

George Lowder, Chief Executive of Transport for Edinburgh, said: “Edinburgh Trams has demonstrated another strong performance in 2016, proving that it is a key part of Edinburgh’s integrated transport network.

“These esults are very encouraging.

“The growth in patronage shows an increase in people using public transport who previously were not. 2016 was a year of service enhancements introducing faster, more frequent, services and the hard work undertaken by Lea and the Team at Edinburgh Trams has paid off, with this positive result.”

Transport Convener Councillor Lesley Hinds said: “These are fantastic figures, showing that trams are continuing to build on their success as an important part of the Capital’s growing public transport offer. With the outstanding 97% passenger satisfaction results from the most recent survey, Edinburgh Trams have a great deal to be proud of – congratulations to everyone there, and keep up the good work!”

Transport Vice Convener Councillor Adam McVey said: “Edinburgh Trams are going from strength to strength, performing ahead of targets and adapting and evolving their service to meet their customers’ needs. This welcome increase in passenger journeys shows the continued – and growing – appeal of public transport to residents, commuters and visitors as a way of getting around and exploring Edinburgh.”