Edinburgh trams inquiry: politicians ‘not kept in the dark’

A senior solicitor in charge of the council’s legal team has denied officials tried to keep politicians in the dark over the state of work on the Capital’s tram project.

Earlier this year the News revealed an email sent by council official Nick Smith to his new boss advised councillors had been kept on a “restricted information flow” and that he should be “very careful” what they were told.

The email, dated January 8, 2010, was sent by Mr Smith, then a solicitor in the council’s legal services team, to Alastair Maclean, who had recently joined the council has head of legal.

It said: “Please treat the attached as highly confidential.

“Dissemination of the actual history here could cause serious problems and we definitely don’t want to set hares running.”

He added: “I’m sure you will be anyway, but be very careful what info you impart to the politicians as the directors and TIE have kept them on a restricted information flow - given current sensitivities it is critical that this remains in place.”

However, giving evidence at an inquiry into the project, Mr Smith - now the council’s monitoring officer and head of legal and risk - denied officials deliberately withholding information.

Mr Smith the email was to ensure Mr Maclean was fully briefed for a meeting with a senior SNP politician and that he didn’t know what information councillors had or had not been passed.

He told the inquiry: “The restricted information flow was the route of the information.

“My understanding was that elected members were receiving information through current leader briefings that happened to make sure everyone got information at the same time.

“I wanted to make sure Alastair [Maclean] was fully informed going into this meeting but that there was sensitivities with releasing information to individual elected members.”

When questioned about his wording, Mr Smith said he accepted how the email could have been interpreted but stressed that was “not what I intended”.

“What I wouldn’t want anyone to think reading this is that there was some kind of orchestrated campaign to keep information away from members by both TIE or the directors,” he said.

“If there was then I was not aware of it and that is certainly not what this email refers to.”

Mr Smith went on to say he was aware information was being leaked into the press at the time, to the “detriment” of both TIE and the council.

He added: “My perception was that elected members were finding out about things in the press … the council was leaking from whatever source and these were the current sensitivities.

“I wanted to make sure that as far as I could that members were not finding out about these things in the press unexpectedly because the project had become a bit of a political football.”

The inquiry, now in its second week, looks to examine why the Capital’s trams were delivered five years late at a hugely increased cost and on a truncated route.

Mr Smith, who joined the tram project team in early 2007, was giving evidence for a second day after first appearing before the inquiry’s chairman, Lord Hardie, yesterday afternoon.

He previously spoke of his desire to bring in external lawyers for an independent legal review into the project’s contract.

This was something he was “very clear” on throughout the project, said Mr Smith, as it would have “more fully Informed, and likely better protected, the council’s position as guarantor”.

The inquiry heard he “strongly disagreed” with the final decision not to take independent legal advice and instead to instead rely on the advice of TIE’s solicitors, the DLA.