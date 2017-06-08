Edinburgh Trams resume full service after flooding

Edinburgh Trams is now running across the full route following earlier flooding.

Severe weather overwhelmed drainage systems and caused flooding at the A8 underpass between Edinburgh Gateway and Gyle Centre tram stops.

As a result of the flooding, trams were left on the rails for the first time in history and unable to return to the depot.

The cause of the flooding is still being investigated A spokesperson for Edinburgh Trams said: “We’re sorry that we’ve not been able to operate full services while we supported the efforts to clear the flooding. The reduction in water levels has allowed us to perform an inspection of the area and recommence full route services.

“We’d like to thank our customers for their patience as we worked hard to resolve the incident as quickly as possible.”