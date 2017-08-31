Edinburgh-Tweedbank trains cancelled after vehicle hits bridge

Trains between Edinburgh and Tweedbank have been cancelled until at least 3pm after a vehicle hit a bridge at Newcraighall.

Customers are advised to use Lothian Buses services between the city centre and Gorebridge, or Borders Buses services X62 and X95 between Edinburgh, Galashiels and Tweedbank.

Bridge strikes - when a vehicle collides with a bridge that carries the railway, or crosses the railway - are a significant problem, as no trains can use the affected bridge until it has been rigorously checked to ensure it is safe.