Edinburgh welcomes first babies of 2017

Meet Alvie Frater – the first baby to be born at Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary this year.

The youngster was born to parents Kirstie and Steven Frater at 4.41am on January 1 weighing 8lb.

The first to be born at St John’s Hospital, Livingston, was baby Imogen, daughter to Madison Finlay.

Imongen was born at 8.42am and weighed 5lbs 6oz.

Among the speediest arrivals from further afield was Carl, born at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow at 12.19am.

The baby weighed 6lb 6oz and is a fourth child for mum Leigh Bridges, 29, from Glasgow.

He was followed minutes later by Daniel MacPherson, a third child for Nicola Swan from Blantyre, who said his two siblings helped choose his name.

Daniel was born at 12.31am at Wishaw General Hospital and weighed 6lb 2oz.

At the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley, Zahra Sajjad, 27, from Dumbarton, gave birth to the hospital’s first baby of 2017 at 1.56 am.

The baby boy is yet to be named and weighed in at 6lb 9oz.

In Aberdeen, Alison Roy gave birth to Lisa, weighing 6lb 8oz, at 2.26am at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

There was a slightly longer wait for a New Year arrival at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert, with the first baby of 2017 born at 5.33am.

He is a third child for Victoria, 37, and Stephen Timpson, 33, from Cumbernauld, who were still deciding on a name for their 7lb 1oz newborn this morning.