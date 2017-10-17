Edinburgh woman’s desperate bid to rescue street cat

AN EDINBURGH woman is in a desperate race against time to bring home a rescue kitten from her family holiday.

Julia Maxwell was on holiday on Majorca when she fell in love with a stray cat who she says was in a bad way.

Julis says that despite finding vets and cat boarders willing to help her, the treatments have proven to expensive.

Julia now is fundraising to try and get the kitten - she has named Bandit - home.

She has untill Saturday when her family will return to Edinburgh.

Julia said: “I have fallen in love with a young kitten, affectionately named Bandit. He looks to be around eight weeks old, is very grubby, has some hair missing from his ears due to fighting with cats and has been all alone now for days. When we first met he was very hungry and thirsty, hurriedly finished what I offered him and was very timid. Over time he has become very affectionate and is clearly in need of love.

“Very shortly after meeting him, I looked in to bringing this poor little guy home and immediately started making arrangements, contacting English speaking vets and cat boarders. I have found a vet and a boarder willing to help and who have experience in transporting animals to the UK. We discussed expenses and while I am willing to pay a substantial amount, the costs are now greater than first envisioned. Bandit needs to have specific vaccinations, worming treatment, boarding for 30 days prior to travel, a pet passport, castration, travel certificate, a pet carrier and a flight home via a shipping company and then I also need to pay the boarder travel for collecting him, taking him to the vets and transporting him to the airport.”

Julia, who has two cats at home, says Bandit will be very well looked after in Edinburgh.

To donate to her fundraisibf campaign you can visit: https://www.gofundme.com/profile/julia-maxwell-jxfa8