Edinburgh Zoo to launch Paw Patrol trail

EDINBURGH Zoo is setting tails wagging this summer with the launch of a limited-edition PAW Patrol trail.

Young pups and their parents will join fans’ favourite characters from 1 August 2017 as they go on an adventure to find PAW Patrol clues hidden around the Zoo.

From 1 August, visitors to RZSS Edinburgh Zoo will get a PAW Patrol map to navigate their way around a special-edition trail. Along the way, they’ll have the chance to discover the PAW Patrol pups, find clues to solve a paw-some puzzle and win amazing PAW Patrol prizes.

Chase and Marshall will be making a personal appearance on Tuesday 1 August to launch the trail, and will be available for young fans to meet at intervals throughout the day.

Visitors are also encouraged to have their own pup themed picnics with their families every sunny day on the Zoo’s Mansion House lawn: a chance to chow-down in style. Visitors can bring their own picnic or visit the Jungle Café to purchase tasty animal-themed treats.

Bruce Ritchie, Head of Operations at RZSS Edinburgh Zoo, said: “We’re big fans of PAW Patrol at RZSS Edinburgh Zoo and can’t wait to welcome Chase and Marshall to the Zoo. We know parents across the country are being hounded for fun summer days out and the PAW Patrol trail is guaranteed to get kids yapping with excitement.

“We’re also offering parents an extra special big kids discount. Until 31 August, adults can get into the Zoo for child prices (one adult for every full paying child) by saying “Big Kids” at the admissions desk. Get in quick – you would be barking to miss it!”

PAW Patrol follows a litter of rescue dog puppies who work together to protect their community. The hit TV show broadcasts on Nick Jr. and Channel 5’s Milkshake!, and is produced by Spin Master Entertainment.

For more information about the PAW Patrol trail at RZSS Edinburgh Zoo, visit: edinburghzoo.org.uk

To redeem the ‘Big Kids’ discount for adults to get in for child prices (one adult per every full paying child) quote ”Big Kids” at the admissions desk to claim. The offer is valid until 31 August 2017.

You can also save up to 14% on your admission by booking in advance online.