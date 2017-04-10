EdinburghSketcher’s WhereArtI quiz

Play along. Where is this?

Join in EdinburghSketcher’s weekly competition for a chance to win a bottle of Edinburgh Gin plus a tour of their city centre distillery.

To enter...

For your chance to win email your answer to wherearti@edinburghnews.com or send your answer, name and address to WhereArtI, Edinburgh Evening News, Orchard Brae House, 30 Queensferry Road, Edinburgh, EH4 2HS.

You must be over 18 to enter and able to collect your prize from the Edinburgh Gin distillery, 1a Rutland Place, Edinburgh, EH1 2AD (0131 656 2810). Identification may be required. Entries must arrive by midnight on Wednesday and the answer will be revealed next week. Good luck!

Last week’s answer...

Stevenson Street.

Winner...

Graham Ferguson.

See more from the EdinburghSketcher including commissions and merchandise at www.edinburghsketcher.com.

Follow on Facebook and twitter @edinsketcher