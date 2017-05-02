Elderly man in hospital after medical emergency in Granton

Waterfront Broadway has now re-opened at Morrisons in Granton after an elderly man took ill at the wheel of his car.

The road was closed after a man in his 70s, who was stopped at the traffic lights, became unwell.

The Scottish Ambulance Service received a call at 11.30am to attend the medical emergency.

A spokesperson said: “We dispatched one ambulance and two paramedic response units to the scene.

“One male patient in his seventies was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.”

Police Scotland were called to the incident to help manage the traffic and provide a police escort.