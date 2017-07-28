Elderly man seriously assaulted in central Edinburgh

AN ELDERLY man suffered a serious injury to the face in an unprovoked assault in central Edinburgh.

The incident happened around 10.45 yesterday morning on Queen Street.

The 73-year-old victim was walking along Queen Street when a vehicle drew alongside him and he was subjected to verbal abuse by the passenger.

As he crossed the road he was approached by the passenger and punched to the face.

He sustained a serious facial injury and was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Officers are following a positive line of enquiry but are appealing to anyone who has information to come forward.

Detective Inspector Bruce Coutts from Corstorphine CID said:

“This was a random and unprovoked attack which has left an elderly man shaken and with serious facial injuries.

“I’m keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this assault, or may have information which can assist with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1052 of 27th July 2017 or alternatively anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.