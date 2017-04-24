Elderly pedestrian hit by lorry on Lanark Road

Emergency services are currently on the scene of a collision involving an HGV and an elderly pedestrian in the south of the city.

Police were called to reports of a road traffic accident shortly before 3pm this afternoon.

The accident involved a pedestrian in their 70s and an HGV.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Edinburgh road policing officers are in attendance at a collision on Lanark Road involving an HGV and a 74-year-old pedestrian.

“A collision occurred at the junction with Baberton Crescent at around 2.45pm on Monday 24 April.

“The road is closed at Gillepie Crossroads while emergency services attend.

“Inquiries are on-going into the full circumstances.”

Details as to injuries are not yet clear.

Drivers in the area may want to avoid the area and should expect some delays.

More to follow >>>