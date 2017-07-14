Elderly woman suffers serious head injury after bus brakes sharply

AN elderly woman has suffered a serious head injury after the Lothian bus she was travelling on was forced to brake sharply to avoid a collision.

The incident happened about 4.45pm on Thursday at the Milton Link junction when a number 44 bus, which was travelling towards Edinburgh city centre, had to brake sharply to avoid a car that pulled in front.

An 81-year-old female who was travelling on the bus sustained a serious head injury and was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

The vehicle involved is only described as being black in colour.

Road Policing officers are now urging anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

Sergeant John Easton from Edinburgh’s Road Policing Unit said:

“As a result of the dangerous manoeuvre carried out by the driver of the vehicle, an elderly woman sustained a serious head injury which knocked her unconscious for a short period of time.

“I’m urging anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward with any information that would assist police in tracing the driver of the other vehicle.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2761 of 13th July 2017.

Last month an 86-year-old woman died after a bus she was on had to suddenly brake to avoid a car on Stenhouse Road.