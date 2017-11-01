Electric train completes full Edinburgh-Glasgow route for first time

The new electric trains which will serve central Scotland took a step closer to completion after a successful testing of the full route on the Edinburgh to Glasgow mainline.

Testing on the full Edinburgh to Glasgow mainline route was completed for the first time. Picture: ScotRail

ScotRail Alliance tested one of the new Hitachi Class 385 electric trains as it travelled between Edinburgh Waverley and Glasgow Queen Street at 12.30am on Wednesday morning.

The 46 miles of the newly electrified railway between Edinburgh and Glasgow went ‘live’ for testing and safety checks on 2 September and it was followed by a successful trial of the infrastructure between Edinburgh and Linlithgow last month.

Ian McConnell, ScotRail Alliance Programmes and Transformation director, said: “This morning’s trial was a massive step towards the introduction of electric passenger trains on the newly electrified Edinburgh to Glasgow mainline. Having a train run successfully along the full route shows real progress.

“We are building the best railway that Scotland has ever had. When our brand new, state of the art, electric fleet enter service, customers will reap immense benefits. With more seats and faster journeys on cleaner, greener trains, the new trains will completely transform travel between our two biggest cities, and across the Central Belt.”

Testing will continue on both the trains and infrastructure along the route for several weeks, with the 385s eventually rolled out on a number of routes, including Edinburgh – North Berwick, South Glasgow suburban routes - Cathcart Circle/Neilston/Lanark and Glasgow/Edinburgh – Dunblane/Stirling/Alloa.

Andy Radford, Hitachi Rail Europe Programme manager, said: “We are really pleased that our new trains can now be tested on the newly electrified Edinburgh to Glasgow routes. We will continue to work closely with the ScotRail Alliance to ensure the trains deliver the benefits to future passengers as soon as possible.”

The electric trains will provide faster, quieter and more comfortable journeys, power sockets, free WiFi, as well as more luggage storage and accessible toilets in every train.