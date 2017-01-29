Emergency march against Donald Trump planned for Edinburgh

An ‘emergency’ demonstration to protest against Donald Trump’s presidency will take place in Edinburgh tomorrow.

Hundreds are expected to march from the Foot of the Mound to the Scottish Parliament in response to Trump’s order to halt the US refugee programme and to impose a 90-day travel ban for nationals from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

The march will take place from 6pm and organisers say they want to show solidarity with similar protests in America against “racist and xenophobic ban on Muslims announced by Trump.”

Ten days ago hundreds of protesters marched from Edinburgh’s North Bridge to the US Consulate on Regent Terrace to coincide with Trump being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

In a Facebook post, organisers of today’s protest wrote: “End Trump’s Muslim Ban! Cancel the State Visit! Refugees welcome here! Trump out of Scotland!”

The march comes as more than 350,000 people signed a petition calling for an invitation to Donald Trump to make an official state visit to the UK to be rescinded.

The petition, created by Graham Guest, attracted significant interest just a few hours after it was created yesterday.

Calling for the official state visit to be prevented, it cities ‘Donald Trump’s well documented misogyny and vulgarity’ as a reason to disqualify him from being received by Her Majesty the Queen or the Prince of Wales.

It reads: “Donald Trump should be allowed to enter the UK in his capacity as head of the US Government but he should not be invited to make an official State Visit because it would cause embarrassment to Her Majesty the Queen”. The government responds to all petitions that garner 10,000 signatories.