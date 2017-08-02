Emergency services attend River Almond crash scene

EMERGENCY services rushed to the River Almond near Edinburgh Airport this morning to attend a crash scene.

Fire, police and ambulance crews responded quickly after the incident close to Turnhouse Road was reported by a rail passenger at around 7:47 this morning.

A water damaged 4x4 was spotted in a field and another vehicle was discovered submerged in the river.

It is understood that no-one has been injured as a result of the incident.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We received reports from a member of the public on a passing train that a 4×4 had been seen in the River Almond, close to Turnhouse Road.

“Crews located a 4×4 in a field which had suffered water damage.

“There is also another vehicle in the water and our crewmembers are preparing to enter the water to make sure the vehicles are empty as a precaution.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We were contacted by Scottish Fire and Rescue around 7.47am to assist with this incident.

“No casualties were reported.”