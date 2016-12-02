Emergency services divers at Duddingston Loch

A rescue boat entered the water at Duddingston Loch at 11.20 following reports of a person in the water.

A spokesman from the fire service said: “We are in attendance at Duddingston Loch after a member of the public sighted a person in the water and notified us at 10.35 this morning.”

Witness, Christina Tillbrook said: “The police won’t confirm what it is they have found but they did say they there is something in the water.

Emergency service divers entered the water at approximately 11.20.

“I had to move my car from the corner of the Loch because it was parked at the point where they wanted to put the water rescue boat into the water,” explained Christina.

“It looks like something serious is happening because there is such a presence of emergency services.”

Christina, who was out with her family to feed the ducks, told the News there was six police vehicles, three fire and rescue vehicles two rescue trucks and an ambulance.

She said: “Police have now also taped off the whole area and no pedestrians or cars can get in.”

Holyrood Park Rangers are also on the scene.

Police have not confirmed the incident is linked to missing student Antoine Maury.

The Duddingston Village area of Holyrood Park was the last known sighting of the 21-year-old on October 24.