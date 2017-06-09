Engineering works to disrupt Edinburgh-bound trains

The ScotRail Alliance is urging customers to or from Glasgow Queen Street to check their journey times before they travel, as engineering works are taking place over the next three Sundays.

Journey times will be extended as trains are diverted via Cumbernauld to avoid track and signalling works Polmont and Cowlairs Junction, in the north of Glasgow.

Trains to Edinburgh will call at Falkirk Grahamston instead of Falkirk High, and most trains will leave Glasgow earlier or arrive there later.

Customers are being encouraged to plan ahead and check their journey plans on the ScotRail app or at scotrail.co.uk.

A ScotRail Alliance spokesperson said: “These are vital works, and we appreciate our customers’ patience.”