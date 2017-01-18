Eurowings to launch direct flights from Edinburgh to Munich

German airline Eurowings is set to launch a new service offering direct flights from Edinburgh to Munich.

Launching on March 26, the new service will offer up to five flights a week between the two cities.

The budget airline, based in Dusseldorf, said flight days will be Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

Incoming flights will take off at 6.10am at Munich’s Terminal 2 in Munich, while outgoing journeys to Munich will take off from Edinburgh at 9.15am.

Eurowings spokesman Matthias Burkard said: “Great Britain is one of the most attractive markets for flights from Germany and other German speaking countries.

“Starting from Munich, we are sure that flights to Edinburgh and to Scotland with Eurowings will have a strong demand – especially for leisure travelers.

“For Eurowings, Scotland is a destination. Edinburgh is very charming, the gateway to discover Scotland with its gorgeous landscapes and number two in Great Britain in terms of economic performance.”