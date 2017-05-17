Eva Longoria ‘excited’ to visit Edinburgh

Eva Longoria has told of her excitement to visit Edinburgh ahead of a charity gala tonight in the Capital.

The Global Gift Gala aims to promote the work of a charity dedicated to meeting the nutritional, educational and hospital needs of children and women around the world.

The 42-year-old actress and activist, best known for her role as Gabrielle Solis in the television series Desperate Housewives, is to be guest of honour at the event, which will see stars gather in the Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian.

She will be joined by Scots actor James McAvoy for the event which well be held north of the border for the first time.

Longoria took to Twitter to reveal that it would be the first time she has been to Scotland.

Speaking to EventsBase Magazine she said: “I’ve never been to Edinburgh so I am very excited to bring The Global Gift Gala to Scotland’s capital and help raise awareness for women and children worldwide.

“I know that the Scots are renowned for their hospitality so I cannot wait to experience it.”

Dale MacPhee, General Manager of the Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian, added: “It is a true honour to be hosting the first Global Gift Gala in Scotland and the first of these fantastic events to be held at a Waldorf Astoria hotel.